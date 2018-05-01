Featured
Man airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Dunnville
OPP cars
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 8:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 1, 2018 8:54AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a man was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Haldimand County.
Police say at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday they were called to North Shore Drive near Rymer Road in Dunnville.
They say a passerby had stopped to help after spotting the crash and noticed both drivers appeared to be hurt.
Officials say emergency crews had to extricate a 64-year-old man from one of the vehicles.
They say he was airlifted to hospital with seriously but non-life threatening injuries.
The male driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
North Shore Drive was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.