Ontario Provincial Police say a man was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Haldimand County.

Police say at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday they were called to North Shore Drive near Rymer Road in Dunnville.

They say a passerby had stopped to help after spotting the crash and noticed both drivers appeared to be hurt.

Officials say emergency crews had to extricate a 64-year-old man from one of the vehicles.

They say he was airlifted to hospital with seriously but non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

North Shore Drive was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.