A man was airlifted to a hospital following a collision in New Hamburg on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 7/8 between a motorcycle and a car.

The eastbound lanes were closed as emergency crews dealt with the scene.

OPP say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound when another vehicle turned left from the Peel Street intersection heading westbound.

The 56-year-old man on the motorcycle swerved to avoid crashing into the car, officials say.

Police also say the man's injuries are not life-threating, as they had originally thought.

He was transported to a London-area trauma centre.

All lanes have been reopened.