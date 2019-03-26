

CTV Kitchener





A man has been airlifted to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries due to a shop fire near Arthur.

Officials had closed Line 6 between Wellington Road 16 and Sideroad 13 in Damascus while crews battled the blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police said in a tweet that several homes in the area had been evacuated. Around 5:50 p.m., police said that evacuees would be able to return to their homes.

A spokesperson for Ornge says it's not known if the injured person, in his 50s, would be taken to Hamilton or Sunnybrook for treatment.

Two witnesses tell CTV that the fire was burning at a propane facility, and video from police appears to show several propane holding tanks. Video shows flames shooting up from the ground, and what sound like explosions can be heard in the background.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted.