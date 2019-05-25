

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle crash over the weekend sent three people to hospital.

Police were called to the scene on Katherine Street in Woolwich just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A car was heading north when it lost control, crossed over the centre line and hit a hydro pole, police say.

It landed on its roof in a farmer's field.

The driver and a male passenger, 24 and 21, respectively, were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A second passenger, a 19-year-old man, was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen what happened on Saturday is asked to contact traffic services at 519-570-9777 ext. 8791.