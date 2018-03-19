

CTV Kitchener





A Grand Valley man had to be rescued and then airlifted from the Elora Gorge after police say he fell off a bridge on Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the call at approximately 6 p.m. on Middlebrook Road in Elora.

The 18-year-old was in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area with two other 18-year-old men when police say he decided to hang off a bridge over the gorge.

OPP say he lost his grip and fell about 40 feet to an ice shelf below, narrowly avoiding the rushing water of the Grand River.

Firefighters with Centre Wellington Fire Department were able to extricate the man into the care of paramedics before he was airlifted to hospital.

Police say he suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say because the park is closed for the season all three 18-year-olds have been charged with trespassing.