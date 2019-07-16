

CTV Kitchener





An investigation is underway after a man was seriously hurt on the job in Kitchener.

Police say emergency crews were called to a property on Strasburg Road near Battler Road around noon on Tuesday.

Fire officials say the man was working on a building under construction when he fell.

Cambridge contracting firm GranVal Construction Inc. has signs at the property but it’s not known if the man works for GranVal or another company.

Police say he was taken to hospital but later airlifted to Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the Ministry of Labour has been notified and will conduct an investigation.