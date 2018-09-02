

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crash in Waterloo caused a man to be ejected from the motorcycle he was riding.

Police responded to the collision at 8:57 p.m. at the plaza on Weber Street North and 640 Parkside Drive.

A motorcycle travelling northbound on Weber was struck by a vehicle exiting the parking lot.

The motorcyclist sustained serious life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Grand River Hospital.

He was then airlifted to Hamilton.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

Police were still investigating, but they did say that charges were pending.

Any witnesses to the crash were asked to come forward.