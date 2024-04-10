KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man airlifted after fall in Wilmot

    An Ornge air ambulance takes off from a property on Snyders Road in Wilmot Township on April 10, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) An Ornge air ambulance takes off from a property on Snyders Road in Wilmot Township on April 10, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a fall in Wilmot Township.

    CTV News’ camera saw the helicopter take off from a property just outside Petersburg around noon Wednesday.

    In an email, Ornge said the patient had “critical injuries” and was taken Hamilton General Hospital.

    More to come.

