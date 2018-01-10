

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins to construction sites.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man was arrested on Tuesday. The break-ins he’s accused of committing occurred in December.

According to police, the man had a “substantial amount” of crystal meth on him at the time of his arrest.

The 36-year-old man is facing charges including theft, possession of stolen property, breaking and entering, drug possession and breaching court orders.

Police say the tools stolen from the construction sites are valued at more than $50,000.