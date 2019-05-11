

CTV Kitchener





Police believe a Hamilton man, who has been charged with numerous sexual assaults involving children, may have more victims.

Michael Andress, 68, was arrested Wednesday on charges of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and sexual assault.

The alleged incidents began back in 2007.

Police say the girls he reportedly assaulted were under the age of 16.

Andress was often in the presence of children.

He provided childcare services in his home and held volunteer positions involving youth at his church, Scouts Canada, and various sports teams. He had also been employed as a Hamilton School Crossing Guard.

Police want to speak to anyone else who may have had inappropriate contact with Andress.