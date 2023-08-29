Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident

A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.

Peel regional police announced the additional charges against Kenneth Law at a news conference Tuesday. They include one count of aiding and abetting the suicide of someone in Waterloo between June 13, 2022 and June 17, 2022, according to court documents obtained by CTV Toronto.

Law was also charged in the deaths of four people in Toronto, three in York Region, one in Durham Region, one in London, Ont., one in Thunder Bay and an additional death in Peel Region.

Police said the victims range in age from 16 to 36.

"Let us be clear. We will not tolerate criminal actions by those who prey on vulnerable individuals in our communities and we will hold those responsible accountable," York Regional Police Insp. Simon James told reporters. "We ask that the public be cautious and vigilant of online activity."

Law, who is from Mississauga, was arrested in early May. At the time, investigators charged him with aiding and abetting the suicides of two Mississauga residents and said they were examining nearly 1,200 packages allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Law allegedly sold the products through multiple online storefronts.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

With files from CTV Toronto.