

CTV Kitchener





Ager Hasan appeared in court on Wednesday for lawyers to confirm that they would be moving toward the preliminary hearing.

Hasan has been accused of the second-degree murder after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death in her Kitchener apartment.

Melinda Vasilije was murdered in April 2017.

Hasan disappeared for several weeks, eventually arrested in San Antonio, Texas.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at the end of the year.

Evidence will be presented to a judge, and then it will be determined whether the case will move toward trial.

Three weeks have been set aside for the hearing.