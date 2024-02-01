KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man accused of hitting police officer with a vehicle

    Brandon Christopher Pfeiffer in an undated photo from Brantford Police. Brandon Christopher Pfeiffer in an undated photo from Brantford Police.
    Brantford police have released the photo of a man who allegedly struck an officer with a vehicle.

    The incident happened on Jan. 24.

    Police haven’t shared what happened that day, explaining that “additional details are not available for release at the present time.”

    According to police, the officer was transported to hospital where they received medical treatment.

    On Thursday, police released a photo of 37-year-old Brandon Christopher Pfeiffer.

    They said he’s wanted on 10 charges, including: flight from a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while suspended.

    Pfeiffer is described as white, approximately 5-foot-8, 160 lbs., with light brown facial hair, blue eyes and a muscular build.

