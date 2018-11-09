Featured
Man accused of exposing self to women arrested
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 4:00PM EST
A man accused of exposing himself to multiple women in Waterloo has been arrested.
Police said in a press release that a male faced two charges of indecent acts and one count of criminal harassment.
Officers thanked the public for their assistance.
Several reports had been received of indecent acts being committed around Albert Street in Waterloo.
No further information about the accused was provided by police.