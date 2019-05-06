

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man in connection to a huge fraud case tareted an elderly man.

Darrell Baudoux, 58, was wanted for a number of charges including fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges are related to an ongoing investigation. It began after an elderly Cambridge man reported to police that he had been defrauded of over $400,000 between August 2016 and March 2018.

Police believe that Baudoux befriended the man and targeted him over the course of the two year period.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday. On Tuesday, police announced that Baudoux had been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.