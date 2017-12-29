Featured
Man accused of 9 business break-ins in 6 days
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 3:22PM EST
A Waterloo man is facing charges in connection with a series of break-ins committed in the days leading up to Christmas.
Waterloo Regional Police say the man was arrested Wednesday. He’s accused of committing nine break-ins at businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo between Dec. 20 and Dec. 25.
The 33-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering, as well as two counts of possession of stolen property.
Police say items taken in the break-ins typically included tools and small electronics.