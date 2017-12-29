

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man is facing charges in connection with a series of break-ins committed in the days leading up to Christmas.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man was arrested Wednesday. He’s accused of committing nine break-ins at businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo between Dec. 20 and Dec. 25.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering, as well as two counts of possession of stolen property.

Police say items taken in the break-ins typically included tools and small electronics.