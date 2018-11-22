

CTV Kitchener





A 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a car east of Stratford on Wednesday evening.

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 8.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 22, police said in a press release that he was transported to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 77-year-old Andrey Ginovker of Stratford.

The road was closed for several hours as officials investigated the crash.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation. Police did not say whether or not charges were pending.