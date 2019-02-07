

The Canadian Press





Police west of Toronto say a 56-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with child luring.

Peel regional police allege the man communicated with someone he believed was under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

They say the man used the nickname "Matthew 51 YO" online.

Investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit say the man was arrested on Tuesday.

In addition to the child luring charge, he has also been charged with one count each of breach of recognizance and breach of undertaking.

Police are asking anyone who communicated online with "Matthew 51 YO" to come forward.