Man, 43, dies in South Bruce snowmobile crash, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 12:14PM EST
Police say a 43-year-old man has died after a weekend snowmobile crash in South Bruce.
Provincial police say the crash took place on Saturday evening in Huron-Kinloss.
They say they were called to a home in the area shortly before 9:30 p.m., but shared few other details.
Police say they found an injured male at the scene, but said he later died in hospital.
The man has been identified as 43-year-old Troy Snobelen of Huron-Kinloss.
Police say anyone with information on the crash is being asked to come forward.