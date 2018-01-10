

CTV Kitchener





A 42-year-old man from Kitchener is facing charges following an altercation with police that resulted in a stun gun being used on Tuesday afternoon.



The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Stonybrook Drive, near Westmount Road and Greenbrook Drive.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were dispatched to a house on Stonybrook following a report of an altercation.

A man left the area in a car and ended up colliding with a police cruiser on Ruby Street, near Highland Road and Queen Street.

Police said the man was resisting arrest and a stun gun was fired.

The 42-year-old man is facing a string of charges including impaired driving, assaulting police, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon.

He is set to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Wednesday.