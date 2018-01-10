Featured
Man, 42, facing charges including impaired driving in stun gun incident
A man left the area in a car and ended up colliding with a police cruiser on Ruby Street, near Highland Road and Queen Street. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 7:24AM EST
A 42-year-old man from Kitchener is facing charges following an altercation with police that resulted in a stun gun being used on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Stonybrook Drive, near Westmount Road and Greenbrook Drive.
Waterloo Regional Police officers were dispatched to a house on Stonybrook following a report of an altercation.
A man left the area in a car and ended up colliding with a police cruiser on Ruby Street, near Highland Road and Queen Street.
Police said the man was resisting arrest and a stun gun was fired.
The 42-year-old man is facing a string of charges including impaired driving, assaulting police, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon.
He is set to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Wednesday.