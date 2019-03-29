

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a man after his vehicle collided with a police cruiser.

It happened on Bristol Street in Guelph on Thursday night.

While responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, police approached the vehicle, which tried to get around the cruiser.

The cars collided in the process, and the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

A search of the vehicle turned up stolen ID and property.

He is wanted on charges of failing to remain, four counts of possession of identity documents, two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of breach of probation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.