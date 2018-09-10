Featured
Man, 21, missing with concern for wellbeing
Police are looking for information after Arvind Ravi, 21, went missing. (Twitter / @WRPSToday)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 12:36PM EDT
Regional police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing person.
Arvind Ravi, 21, left his Waterloo home on Sept. 6.
He was heading to the St. Catherines and Niagara Falls area.
Ravi is described as five feet five inches tall, 161 pounds with black hair.
He had recently shaved the beard seen in the photograph.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has asked that anyone with information call them or Crime Stoppers.