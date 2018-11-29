

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man has been charged following a serious two-vehicle crash in Brantford Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on Park Road South.

A 21-year-old man was driving with two women in his car, when it collided with another car driven by a 70-year-old Brantford man.

Police say one of the women in the back seat was taken to Hamilton hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

All of the other people were taken to Brantford hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and over 80 milligrams causing bodily harm.