KITCHENER -- OPP are investigating after the body of a man was discovered inside a home in Haldimand County on Thursday.

At around 12:50 p.m. police say they were called by a concerned family member after not hearing from the man.

Officers entered the home on Lakeshore Road in Selkirk to find the body of a 72-year-old man inside along with two dead cats.

Haldimand County Fire services were also contacted as police noted the inside of the home was damaged by fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

There is no word yet how the man died or what started the fire, and the victim’s identity has not been released.