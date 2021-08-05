KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged an 18-year-old man following a disturbance investigation in Kitchener.

Thursday around 9:50 a.m., police say they responded to reports of a disturbance near Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue.

According to a release, a man was observed causing a disturbance near multiple businesses and was believed to be intoxicated.

Police say they located the man and a brief struggle ensued during the arrest where the man allegedly attempted to disarm the officer of the Conducted Energy Weapon.

An 18-year-old man is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, causing a disturbance, as well as additional charges under the Trespass to Property Act and the Liquor Licence Act.