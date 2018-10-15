

CTV Kitchener





An LCBO was broken into early Monday morning.

It happened St. James Street South in Waterford at approximately 2:38 a.m.

Norfolk County OPP determined that a male had forcibly entered the premise and taken several bottles of liquor.

It appeared that he had filled a blue garbage can full.

A blue hatchback was seen driving away from the area heading westbound on Alice Street.

Police have asked anyone who may know the individual shown in the above photo to contact them or Crime Stoppers.