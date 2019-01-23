

CTV Kitchener





A male in his 20s was taken to hospital after a shooting in Brantford.

The Brantford Police Service responded to the call on Woodlawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim's condition is not known.

Police believe that the suspect or suspects and the victim are known to each other, and that this was not a random incident.

According to police, Brantford General Hospital was in lockdown in relation to this incident due to an active threat outside the hospital.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing and more information was not yet available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.