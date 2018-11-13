

CTV Kitchener





A man sustained minor injuries after an incident involving another male and a sex worker.

Police officers responded to a call at an apartment complex on Gordon Street on Nov. 12 around 10 p.m.

According to police, a male had a sex trade worker come to his residence.

“Services that were agreed upon were not performed, and another male attended to the apartment complex,” a press release explained.

A confrontation began between the parties, and the male who hired the worker sustained minor injuries.

Police said he did not require medical attention.

The sex trade worker and the other male left before police arrived to the scene.

Guelph Police warned the public that these arrangements are sometimes made with the intention of taking a victim’s money without providing any services.

It was not clear whether any charges would be laid against the male who called police, as purchasing sexual services is illegal.