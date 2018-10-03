

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo male was hospitalized with major injuries after a collision on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of the collision, which involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Street East and Weber Street North in Waterloo.

The male’s injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

There was no word on whether charges would be laid.

Police were still investigating.