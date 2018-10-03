Featured
Male suffers major injuries after struck by truck
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 11:52AM EDT
A Waterloo male was hospitalized with major injuries after a collision on Tuesday.
Police responded to reports of the collision, which involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian.
It happened around 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Street East and Weber Street North in Waterloo.
The male’s injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.
There was no word on whether charges would be laid.
Police were still investigating.