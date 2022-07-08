Male stabbed in Uptown Waterloo: police

One person has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said they received reports of a disturbance in the area of King Street North and Princess Street East around 2:10 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a male with a stab wound. Police said the victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation found a fight broke out between two males and one stabbed the other before fleeing the area on foot.

They’re now asking for the public’s help to identify the person in the photo above.