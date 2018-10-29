

CTV Kitchener





A man sustained serious injuries during a transaction facilitated by an online ad.

It happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2:25 p.m. in the parking lot of Stanley Park Mall on Ottawa Street North.

Two males attended the parking lot to make a transaction an altercation occurred between two people.

The suspect then fled the area in a light-coloured pickup truck.

He was described as white, in his 40s and with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.