

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after a male was allegedly seen performing indecent acts in Waterloo.

The first instance was reported in the area of Sandringham Drive and Old Abbey Road on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, he was reportedly seen in the parking lot at Conestoga Mall doing another indecent act.

He’s described as white, between 15 and 20 with dark, shaggy hair and a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.