Male reportedly seen peering through female’s window
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 11:15AM EST
Regional police are investigating after a peeping incident in Waterloo was reported over the weekend.
Officers were called to the area of Hickory Street West just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.
A female had reported that she saw a male peering through her bedroom window.
He was described as about six feet tall, 210 lbs and wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and light pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.