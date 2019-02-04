

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after a peeping incident in Waterloo was reported over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Hickory Street West just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.

A female had reported that she saw a male peering through her bedroom window.

He was described as about six feet tall, 210 lbs and wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and light pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.