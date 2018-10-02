

CTV Kitchener





Haldimand County OPP were investigating a collision between a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened on Kerr Street in Cayuga on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Police said that the commercial vehicle was travelling eastbound when it struck a 68-year-old man on the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Kerr Street was closed between Munsee Street North and Ottawa Street into the afternoon to accommodate the police investigation.

It reopened at 3:40 p.m.

There was no indication of whether or not any charges would be laid.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.