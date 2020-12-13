Advertisement
Male injured from reported shooting in Cambridge, police looking for suspects
Published Sunday, December 13, 2020 7:31PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- A reported shooting in Cambridge that left one male injured has police looking for two suspects.
Regional police tweeted around 6:15 p.m. Sunday that they were on scene of an incident on Pretoria Road.
They say two suspects in dark clothing fled the scene in a mid-sized white vehicle that is similar to a Toyota Corolla.
Anyone who sees the suspects or the vehicle is asked not to approach it, but instead call 911.
