KITCHENER -- A reported shooting in Cambridge that left one male injured has police looking for two suspects.

Regional police tweeted around 6:15 p.m. Sunday that they were on scene of an incident on Pretoria Road.

They say two suspects in dark clothing fled the scene in a mid-sized white vehicle that is similar to a Toyota Corolla.

Anyone who sees the suspects or the vehicle is asked not to approach it, but instead call 911.