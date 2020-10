KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a male has been injured after reports of shots fired on a Kitchener street.

Police tweeted about "reports of multiple shots fired" in the area of Ottawa Street and International Place shortly before 11 p.m.

On scene in area of Ottawa Street and International Place in Kitchener after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.



One male has been injured.



There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PHRGyijv1L — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 27, 2020

Officials say there will be an increased police presence in the area.