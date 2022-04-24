Male in custody after female found dead in Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police have a male in custody after a female was found dead in a Kitchener home.

Officers were called to the area of Green Valley Drive and Arrowhead Crescent for a wellbeing check on Sunday, according to officials.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police tweeted that there was an increased police presence in the area of Green Valley Drive for an investigation.

Police later confirmed they found a female dead inside a home and took a male into custody.

There is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.