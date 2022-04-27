Male found injured in downtown Guelph dies
Guelph police say a male who was found injured on a downtown street has been pronounced dead in hospital.
Police media relations coordinator Scott Tracey said emergency services were called to Yarmouth Street shortly before noon for a report of a male who’d been found on the street with “obvious injuries.”
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Yarmouth Street remains closed for an investigation.
At least five police cruisers were seen at the intersection.
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Affordable, accessible housing a growing concern as Canada's population ages: experts
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
Handling your digital estate: What to do with your social media, crypto once you're gone
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainian paramedics teach civilians life-saving skills
A member of the Ukrainian volunteer paramedic organization Hospitallers recently trained civilians in combat first-aid prior to their deployment to the front lines of Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
London
Three people in custody after firearm incident in downtown London, Ont.
Four people have been charged after an incident in London, Ont. involving a firearm on Tuesday morning.
Elderly Bruce County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Bruce County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
Windsor
WECHU reports 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 108 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 60 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Wednesday.
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Human remains found in Kingsville: OPP
Essex County OPP say an excavation crew has found human remains in Kingsville.
Barrie
New report shines light on increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe
A year after the release of the Lake Simcoe Under Pressure report, a new report is shedding light on the increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe.
Ontario commits funding to 13 Simcoe County organizations impacted by COVID-19
Several organizations across Simcoe County are receiving funding to help offset the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following collision: OPP
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Gravenhurst, Ont. man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
Ottawa
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Toronto
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News Investigates was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
High Park to close for a controlled burn this week and residents should expect smoke: city
Toronto’s High Park will close to vehicles Friday, weather permitting, allowing crews to perform a controlled burn in an effort to protect and sustain the city’s rare black oak savannah.
Montreal
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'
"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, another 22 deaths reported
After a day seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again by several dozen, Quebec reported another net drop Wednesday, with 37 fewer hospitalizations overall compared to Tuesday.
Atlantic
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing student at school
A teacher is facing an assault charge and has been placed on leave after being accused of pushing a child at a school in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
Black Manitobans Chamber of Commerce celebrates official launch
A new organization dedicated to leveraging the power of black entrepreneurs and blacked-owned businesses celebrated its launch at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
First Nations organizations concerned about condo development at Juno Beach
The Anishinabek Nation and the Chiefs Veterans Council are raising concerns about the approval of a condo development at Juno Beach.
Calgary
Judge rules Hinshaw responses about cabinet direction and health orders should be public record
An Alberta judge has decided responses from the chief medical officer of health to questions about direction from cabinet should be made public as part of an ongoing court challenge on the constitutionality of Alberta's public health restrictions.
Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting children, RCMP seek additional victims
RCMP in southern Alberta have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting children over fears there are potentially other victims who haven't come forward.
Vacant office space in 3 Calgary buildings being converted into residential housing
City officials have announced the first three downtown buildings that will see vacant office space repurposed into residential housing as part of Calgary's Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program.
Edmonton
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca live at 3:30 p.m.
Edmonton couple opens cafe in historical John T. Ross Residence, maintains homey atmosphere
A new coffee shop in downtown Edmonton promises a neighbourly experience in one of the city’s historic buildings.
Vancouver
Vancouver police not using thin blue line patches as white supremacist symbol, chief says
The Vancouver Police Department has joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies grappling with how to address the use of thin blue line patches among members.
Dramatic video shows 'takeover-style' robbery at Gucci store in downtown Vancouver
Police have released dramatic video of a "takeover-style" robbery committed at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.
Acts of mischief meant some B.C. callers couldn't get through to 911
Acts of mischief in a British Columbia town had a potentially serious impact: some callers weren't able to get through to 911.