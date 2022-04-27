Male found injured in downtown Guelph dies

Guelph police say a male who was found injured on a downtown street has been pronounced dead in hospital.

Police media relations coordinator Scott Tracey said emergency services were called to Yarmouth Street shortly before noon for a report of a male who’d been found on the street with “obvious injuries.”

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Yarmouth Street remains closed for an investigation.

At least five police cruisers were seen at the intersection.