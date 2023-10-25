Male found in medical distress: Guelph police

Guelph police say they are securing the scene after a male was found in medical distress on Tuesday night.

Police posted on social media Wednesday that emergency services were called to an address at Stevenson Street South and Elizabeth Street.

“We are securing the scene until an investigation is completed by medical professionals,” said the social media post from police.

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a police cruiser was outside of a home blocked off by police tape.

It is unclear what condition the male is in, or if anyone else is involved.

Police said there is no risk to the public.