KITCHENER -- A section of the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener has been closed after a male was found dead.

Police reported the news via Twitter at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The trail is closed between Stirling and Palmer avenues, and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

It's not yet clear the circumstances of the death or whether police are considering it suspicious.

Police have not yet released the age or name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.