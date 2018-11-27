

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on highway 54 in Haldimand County.

It happened just before 2:30 on Monday afternoon at Mines Road.

Ontario Provincial Police say a grey SUV was travelling eastbound on highway 54 and was struck by a black pickup truck when it turned left to go northbound on Mines Road.

The male driver of the grey SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Phillip Owen of Burlington.

A man, woman and infant were in the pickup truck and were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police on scene say weather will be looked at as a contributing factor but the incident is still under investigation.

The road was shut down for several hours by police.