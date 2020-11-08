KITCHENER -- Brantford police are investigating an incident of a person fatally being struck by a train.

Emergency crews were called to the train tracks on Usher Street around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A male was found and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Brantford police are working with CN police to investigate the incident and anticipate they’ll be at the scene for the next few hours. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police say more information will be made available at a later time.