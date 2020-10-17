Advertisement
Male dead after shooting in Cambridge
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:37PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A male is dead after a shooting in Cambridge Saturday night.
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted just before 10 p.m. that there were reports shots had been fired in the area of Birkinshaw Road.
A large police presence is expected throughout the night.
It's unclear how old the male victim is,
Police have not released anymore information at this time.
More to come...