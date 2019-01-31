

CTV Kitchener





Two athletes are about to make history as the first male cheerleaders to perform at the Super Bowl.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies both cheer for the Los Angeles Rams, and will be representing their sport in front of millions on Super Bowl Sunday.

For men in cheerleading, this is vindication.

“Having exposure at the world’s biggest, most televised event is huge, not only for the sport but I would say for athletes in general,” says Guelph Gryphons cheerleader Noah Gould.

In many cases it’s not physical abilities holding these athletes back.

Instead, it’s the stigma around the sport, which often considered a female sport.

“It’s not eye-opening necessarily to the cheerleading world, it’s eye-opening to the rest of the world,” says Sampson Yan, assistant coach for the Guelph Gryphons’ cheer squad.

The Gryphons are just hoping that those watching will be ready.