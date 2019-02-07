

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old male was arrested and faces several charges after an incident in Kitchener.

Police were called to a residence on Pioneer Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a male wielding a weapon.

After investigating, police arrested the suspect and charged him with forcible confinement, weapons dangerous and uttering threats.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to this incident to contact them.