

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old male is facing several charges after an ordeal that began on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to King Street East in Hagersville after a witness reported that a male may have been injured while trying to stop a male from stealing his car.

The suspect then reportedly fled on foot.

Haldimand County OPP responded and found the accused.

After a foot pursuit, police say he got into a vehicle and tried to flee. When that failed, he continued to flee on foot.

He then got into another vehicle and drove off again.

Officers followed him to an address on Fifth Line in Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

The male suspect fled on foot into a wooded area.

A canine unit was used to help track him down and he was arrested.

He was charged with a number of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are investigating to see whether or not he was involved in other vehicle thefts in the Haldimand and Norfolk County areas.