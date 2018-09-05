

CTV Kitchener





In the morning of Sept. 4, Guelph Police responded to a disturbance after a male was sprayed with bear spray.

It happened at around 6:20 a.m. at a business on Gordon Street.

The victim did not seek medical treatment.

A male was arrested on Woolwich Street a short time later.

Through investigation, police discovered multiple pieces of identification and bank cards that did not belong to the apprehended male.

It is alleged that he was also responsible for the bear spray assault and robbery of a female the day before on Wellington Street.

Erich Klug, 22 and of Guelph faced charges including robbery, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and stolen property and breach of probation charges.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.