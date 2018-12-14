

CTV Kitchener





A 33-year-old man was charged after police say they saw him trying to hide drugs in a Guelph jail cell.

On the morning of Dec. 13, the accused was in custody at 3 Wyndham Street waiting to appear in court for unrelated charges.

Officers reportedly saw the male trying to hide something in the cell.

They found what is believed to be fentanyl and heroin.

Charmkaur Sidhu, of Brampton, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He appeared in bail court that day.