

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with two sexual assault-related offences.

Police received reports that a young female child was sexually assaulted at a private home daycare in August.

The address in question was in Belwood.

Officers were told that the arrested man was known to the victim and was associated with the residential daycare.

After a thorough investigation, 18-year-old Lucas Trudel of Centre Wellington Township faced charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

A press release on Oct. 25 announced the charges but did not release Trudel’s court date.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.