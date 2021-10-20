Male beaten and robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police say a man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.

Investigators say four male suspects assaulted the person, then brandished and pointed a firearm at the victim.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the attack was targeted.